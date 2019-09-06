Las Vegas man accused of placing body in drum to remain in jail

Lawyers for a Las Vegas man accused of killing a woman and placing her body inside a 55-gallon drum asked a judge to set his bail on Friday.

Judge William Jansen speaks with Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, suspected in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a 55-gallon drum, during CHaiyakul's court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

But Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Pro Tem William Jansen ordered Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, held without bail while defense attorneys file court briefs to address bail and prosecutors respond in writing.

Authorities said Chaiyakul told police that he shot and killed 39-year-old Jennifer Ratay. He faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Chaiyakul told a different judge earlier this week that he last worked as a butcher at a restaurant in March and has been unemployed since.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Ratay, who was last seen either the night of Aug. 29 or early on Aug. 30, had been reported missing around 9 a.m. Tuesday, leading investigators to Garden Grove Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

According to police, the man who initially reported her missing said she was getting a ride to his house from Chaiyakul on Thursday. He said she called him while she was on the way to his house, and “he could hear arguing and what sounded like a struggle” before the line went dead, police said.

Court records show that Chaiyakul had served a minimum two-year sentence in connection with a 2017 case for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the same records, he has a criminal history in the county dating back to at least 2005, when he pleaded guilty to manufacturing or importing dangerous weapons.

Chaiyakul is due back in court in November.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.