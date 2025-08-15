Las Vegas man accused of robbing armored truck outside bank

95°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2025 - 11:52 am
 

A Las Vegas man made his initial appearance Thursday in federal court after being charged with robbing an armored truck outside a bank.

Devonte Jackson, 29, has been charged with interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada.

Jackson is accused of using a handgun and stealing $327,620 on July 16 from an armored truck outside a Las Vegas bank on the 9600 block of West Charleston Boulevard, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested by Texas state troopers in Centerville, Texas, on July 29, and he was later extradited back to Las Vegas.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah scheduled a trial for Oct. 20.

