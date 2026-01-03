45°F
Las Vegas man arrested following deadly New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2026 - 12:23 am
 

A 31-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested and taken into custody Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, Joshua Johnson, 31, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday. He faces a felony charge of failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

The crash, which led to the death of a pedestrian, happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday on Boulder Highway, just south of Whitney Avenue in the southeast valley, according to police.

A crash report indicated that a dark-colored sedan, later identified as a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz, struck a male pedestrian who was near a marked crosswalk. The vehicle left the scene following the crash.

The identity of the victim had not been released as of late Friday night. According to court records, Johnson was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

