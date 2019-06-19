Las Vegas man awarded $1.8M for 57-inch wire left in body after surgery

A jury has awarded nearly $1.8 million to a Las Vegas man who lived for a decade without knowing that a 57-inch metal wire ran through his body after a surgical error.

German Ortiz and his wife, Angela, stand as the jury enters the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Ortiz had a 57-inch metal guide wire left inside his body after a 2005 angioplasty procedure. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

German Ortiz's lawyer James Jimmerson gives an opening statement to the jury while pointing to the wire on a CAT scan image at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The wire was left in Ortiz's body during a 2005 angioplasty procedure. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Plaintiff German Ortiz, left, and his wife, Angela, far right, talk with supporters outside the courtroom during a break at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The verdict handed down late Tuesday for German “OT” Ortiz and his wife Angela Ortiz came after a weeklong trial against the cardiologist who performed a 2005 angioplasty, Mark Taylor, and his company, Heart Center of Nevada.

“They are so grateful, as we are, to the jury and to the judge,” one of Ortiz’s lawyers, James J. Jimmerson said. “When justice prevails, it is a beautiful thing.”

When a doctor told Ortiz in 2015 that he needed surgery to clear blood clots, an X-ray exposed the wire stretching down his aorta, from his chest to his thigh, according to attorneys Jimmerson and his son, James M. Jimmerson.

Ortiz, 70, spent 22 years in the Air Force, receiving a Bronze Star, and has lived in Las Vegas for about 30 years, his lawyer said.

He serves as a youth pastor at Cornerstone Christian Academy and Preschool. A year ago, doctors removed two-thirds of the wire for a heart procedure, Ortiz’s lawyers said, though more than 20 inches still stretch down his thigh.

“He was forever changed when he learned about this wire,” James M. Jimmerson said.

Ortiz was taken to the University Medical Center emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath almost 14 years ago.

Doctors told him he had congestive heart failure and needed an angiogram, according to a lawsuit that Ortiz and his wife filed in 2016.

In an angiogram procedure, a catheter is inserted through the bloodstream to distribute a dye that allows doctors to photograph blood vessels. In Ortiz’s case, when the catheter was removed, a guide wire remained in his body, the suit alleged.

