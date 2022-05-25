Las Vegas man charged in Vermont murder-for-hire case

A second Southern Nevada man is facing federal charges in a murder-for-hire investigation stemming from the death of a Vermont man.

A second Southern Nevada man is facing federal charges in a murder-for-hire investigation stemming from the death of a Vermont man found dead in a snowbank in 2018, authorities said Wednesday.

Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, has been charged with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire in the 2018 death of Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, Vermont. A second man, Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, was previously arrested on charges he conspired to kidnap Davis.

Two other men, Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, also have been charged in the case.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Vermont said in a news release Wednesday that Banks was previously charged with kidnapping Davis from his Vermont home on Jan. 6, 2018. The next day, Davis was “found dead in a snowbank several miles from his residence,” authorities said in the news release.

A motive in the killing was not immediately detailed.

