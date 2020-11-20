69°F
Las Vegas man charged with stealing mail-in ballots, credit cards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2020 - 3:45 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas man was charged Friday with stealing a pair of mail-in ballots, along with an unemployment benefits debit card and dozens of other debit and credit cards, the Department of Justice said.

Francisco Luis McArthur, 41, who was arrested a day before the election, faces one count of possession of stolen mail and one count of possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices, according to a news release.

“Theft of U.S. mail is a serious federal crime, particularly when it occurs just days before a general election,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in the release. “Our office looks forward to continuing working closely with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to investigate and prosecute mail theft.”

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 2 authorities found McArthur with a box containing over 100 pieces of mail not in McArthur’s name, including two Clark County absentee ballots. He faces up to 15 years behind bars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

