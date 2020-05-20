Las Vegas man charged with threatening to kill Rep. Dina Titus

A 47-year-old Las Vegas man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Dina Titus was indicted Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.

Rho Hudson, left, Betty Titus, center, and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., cast their early vote at Cardenas Market in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A 47-year-old Las Vegas man was indicted Tuesday on charges of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, according to a Justice Department release.

According to the department, Louis Damato admitted to leaving a threatening voicemail at Titus’ Washington, D.C., office on March 16. In the voicemail, Damato said he bought a gun and was going to shoot the Nevada congresswoman in the head.

U.S. Capitol Police traced the voicemail to Damato that day, and officers with the Metropolitan Police Department found Damato at a casino and arrested him.

Damato’s case will be heard before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler on June 1.

“If convicted, Damato faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the threatening to assault and murder a public official charge and five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the interstate threats charge,” the Justice Department said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Foll0w @alexis_egeland on Twitter.