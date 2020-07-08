Las Vegas man defending woman who called 911 on Black bird-watcher

A Las Vegas man who practices law in California is defending a white woman charged with filing a false report with police against a Black bird-watcher in New York.

FILE - This file image made from May 25, 2020 video provided by Christian Cooper, shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper in Central Park in New York. Amy Cooper, walking her dog who called the police during a videotaped dispute with Christian Cooper, a Black man, was charged Monday, July 6, 2020, with filing a false report. (Christian Cooper via AP, File)

The attorney, Robert Barnes, whose office is in Los Angeles, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email that he lives in Las Vegas.

Barnes, who has previously represented right-wing radio host Alex Jones and actor Wesley Snipes, took to Twitter after charges against Amy Cooper were announced Monday.

“The rush to judgment is a curse of cancel culture,” Barnes was quoted as saying in one news story, which he posted on social media. “Amy Cooper lost her job, her home, and her public life. Now some demand she lose her freedom? How many lives are we going to destroy over misunderstood 60-second videos on social media?”

In response to a New York Times story about the charges, Barnes tweeted: “She will be found not guilty of this misdemeanor charge. More to be said later.”

While standing in Central Park with an unleashed dog on Memorial Day, the New York woman called 911 and said “an African American man” was threatening her, according to video and news reports.

The man, Christian Cooper, an avid bird-watcher who is not related to the woman, posted video of the encounter, which has been viewed more than 40 million times.

The charge against Amy Cooper is punishable by up to a year in jail.

