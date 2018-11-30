Las Vegas man found guilty of federal child porn charges

A Las Vegas man with a 40-year criminal history was convicted this week on federal child pornography charges.

David Alan Cohen, 58, was found guilty of possession and receipt or distribution of child pornography. He was previously arrested for a series of child sex offenses in New York and New Jersey

He was arrested in 1976 on two counts of public lewdness and a year later on a charge of “acting in a manner injurious to a child,” according to a criminal complaint. Along with a series of other arrests for the next dozen years, he was charged with second-degree sexual abuse in 1989.

In 2016, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was uploaded into an online chatroom. That led authorities to Cohen’s northeast valley home.

During a police interview, “he discussed his sexual proclivities, prior sex crimes, and admitted that he received child pornography files,” the Department of Justice wrote in a news release.

Authorities found more than 600 images and video of child pornography in his home.

Cohen faces up to 60 years behind bars at a sentencing in March.

