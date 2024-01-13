Las Vegas man gets 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

Daniel Thorndal, 51, conspired with others to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and five grams or more of methamphetamine in Las Vegas, according to court documents.

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine from his home, located across the street from an elementary school.

He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Twice in April of 2022, Thorndal sold methamphetamine and fentanyl at his residence.

On May 6, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered approximately 422 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 127 grams of fentanyl. In addition to the drugs, a .380 caliber pistol was recovered.

Thorndal pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. In addition to imprisonment, he was sentenced to four years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

