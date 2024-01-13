38°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Las Vegas man gets 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 7:26 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine from his home, located across the street from an elementary school.

Daniel Thorndal, 51, conspired with others to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and five grams or more of methamphetamine in Las Vegas, according to court documents.

He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Twice in April of 2022, Thorndal sold methamphetamine and fentanyl at his residence.

On May 6, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered approximately 422 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 127 grams of fentanyl. In addition to the drugs, a .380 caliber pistol was recovered.

Thorndal pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. In addition to imprisonment, he was sentenced to four years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
3
‘Locals still won’t come to this area’: Some businesses still losing revenue after F1
‘Locals still won’t come to this area’: Some businesses still losing revenue after F1
4
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
5
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man pleads guilty, faces 15 years to life for sex trafficking, exploitation
Man pleads guilty, faces 15 years to life for sex trafficking, exploitation
Man who sold gun that killed sheriff’s deputy going to prison
Man who sold gun that killed sheriff’s deputy going to prison
Suspect in wife’s murder arrested in Vegas while eating breakfast
Suspect in wife’s murder arrested in Vegas while eating breakfast
‘Incredibly dangerous’: Bail set for suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting near Strip
‘Incredibly dangerous’: Bail set for suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting near Strip
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
Settlement reached between former CEO, Nye County sheriff’s captain
Settlement reached between former CEO, Nye County sheriff’s captain