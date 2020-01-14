Las Vegas man gets 15 years for producing child porn

Along with his prison sentence, handed down in Wisconsin, he must serve 25 years of supervision once he is released.

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

David Ohmar Harris, 27, pleaded guilty in October to manipulating numerous underage girls to send him explicit images of themselves, which he posted online and sent to the girls’ relatives when they refused to send him more images.

Along with his prison sentence, handed down in Wisconsin, Harris must serve 25 years of supervision once he is released.

The judge in the case said Harris’ conduct created a “real world nightmare” for his victims, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

