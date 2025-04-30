Las Vegas man gets 18 months for threatening judge, anthrax hoax

A Las Vegas man already serving time was sentenced Wednesday for mailing a threatening letter to a federal judge and conveying false information and hoax.

Man gets probation after stabbing another man ‘30 to 40 times’

A Las Vegas man already serving time in state prison was sentenced Wednesday for mailing letters that threatened a federal judge and sparked an anthrax scare.

Hadari Stallworth, 29, will serve 18 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Senior District Judge John A. Mendez handed down the sentence.

Stallworth was serving a two-to-five-year prison sentence for robbery and kidnapping when he sent letters to a Las Vegas courthouse and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022, which were addressed to the judge, who wasn’t identified in the complaint.

Stallworth also sent a letter in June of that year to the U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, threatening the judge with killing their “pets, kids, grandkids, husband,” the complaint said.

He later sent two more letters to the federal courthouse in Las Vegas, falsely stating that the correspondence contained anthrax and a blowfish toxin, the complaint said.

In the anthrax letter, which contained white powder, Stallworth wrote “This is Anthrax. Now Die Traitors!”

“The threatening letter Stallworth wrote caused substantial disruption to the proceedings of the Office of the Clerk of the Court, including causing the office to be closed and individuals to be quarantined,” the DOJ news release said.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show that Stallworth has been serving prison sentences for the past decade for crimes in Clark County, essentially his entire adult life.

“Threats of violence against a federal judge is a threat to our judicial system,” Interim U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah said in the release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners at the FBI and United States Marshals Service will not tolerate these types of criminal actions against a public servant.”

“Unlawful threats of violence against public officials directly challenge the integrity of our democracy,” Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge for the FBI’s Las Vegas division, said in the news release. “Individuals must not live in fear of violence due to their identity, beliefs, or political affiliation.”

Stallworth pleaded guilty to one count of mailing threatening communications and one count of false information and hoaxes.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.