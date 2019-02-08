Las Vegas man gets 18-year sentence in child pornography case

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man who uploaded child pornography to an instant messaging site has been ordered to serve 18 years and one month in federal prison.

Steven Wilson, 35, also must undergo lifetime supervision once he is released from prison, according to a sentence handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson.

Prosecutors said that Wilson uploaded seven images of child pornography to the Yahoo Messenger app from his apartment in November 2016.

He told authorities he possessed and distributed child pornography in chat rooms and through the app, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Investigators found more than 750 images and videos of child pornography, including 44 images and videos depicting infants and toddlers, and numerous images depicting violence, the release stated.

During the investigation, a child reported that Wilson had sexually abused her.

Wilson later pleaded guilty in Clark County District Court to one count of attempted sexual assault and was sentenced last month to five to 15 years behind bars, though he will serve both sentences at the same time.

