Las Vegas man gets 23 years for ‘senseless’ rampage

Justin Leigh Venegas, 40, in his booking photo. Image courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Un video del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de Las Vegas muestra el brazo de Justin Leigh Venegas saliendo disparado del Chevy Avalanche robado que conducía mientras era perseguido por la policía el 11 de agosto. Imagen por cortesía del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de Las Vegas.

A Las Vegas man who went on a rampage in which he committed two carjackings, shot at a victim, exchanged gunfire with police during a long chase and crashed head-on into a police K-9 officer’s vehicle has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said.

Justin Venegas, 41, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for his Aug. 11, 2022 violent crime spree as well as the assault of a jail guard and was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Glorida M. Navarro, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Nevada.

Venegas also punched a corrections officer on Oct. 1, 2022 while he was in custody at the Nevada Southern Detention Center. The officer, who then fell, suffered facial fractures, lacerations and a dislocated thumb, prosecutors said.

“The defendant will spend the next 23 years in prison for putting the public and police officers in danger with his senseless, violent actions in his attempt to evade apprehension, and for assaulting a detention officer while in custody,” said Jason M. Frierson, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

