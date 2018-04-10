Las Vegas man gets 24 years for sharing child pornography

A Las Vegas man prosecutors say accessed and shared more than 30,000 images and videos of child pornography was sentenced Monday to more than 24 years in federal prison.

Gavel (Thinkstock)

James Scott Alva, 45, also must register as a sex offender and be subject to lifetime supervision, according to the Department of Justice. Alva was convicted of receipt, possession and advertising of child pornography.

An investigator traced images linked to Alva’s computer through the FrostWire peer-to-peer network, according to a sentencing memo.

During a 2011 interview with a Metropolitan Police Department detective, Alva admitted he first saw child pornography 10 years prior “and continued to view it regularly ever since,” the memo states.

