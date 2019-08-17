Las Vegas man gets 25-year sentence in child pornography case

David Alan Cohen, 59, was found guilty of possession, and receipt or distribution of child pornography after a three-day jury trial in November, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A Las Vegas man with a history of child sex offenses was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

David Alan Cohen, 59, was found guilty of possession, and receipt or distribution of child pornography after a three-day jury trial in November, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Officials found that Cohen owned more than 550 images and 27 videos of child sexual abuse.

In addition to 25 years in prison, Cohen was sentenced Friday to a lifetime of supervision, the release said.

Law enforcement began investigating Cohen in August 2016 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was uploaded to an online chat room, the attorney’s office said. The computer that uploaded the pornography was traced to Cohen’s home.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI investigated the case, the attorney’s office said.

Cohen told police he had previous arrests on suspicion of child sex crimes, and he admitted to receiving child pornography files, the attorney’s office said.

He was previously arrested in connection with “a series of child sex offenses” in New York and New Jersey, the attorney’s office said. It was unclear Friday when that arrest happened, or if Cohen was convicted in that case.

