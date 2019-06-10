Las Vegas man gets 5-13 years for beating dog, posting video online

Along with a charge of cruelty to animals, Daman Holmes, 36, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in April to one count of aggravated stalking.

A man who posted a video online showing him attacking a dog was sentenced Monday to 5 to 13 years behind bars.

Along with a charge of cruelty to animals, Daman Holmes, 36, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in April to one count of aggravated stalking.

Authorities have said the Las Vegas man sent menacing messages and images to the mother of his child before punching her pit bull.

District Judge William Kephart pointed out that he handed down the maximum possible sentencing on the animal cruelty charge.

“I see a big difference in the two,” the judge said, pointing out that the woman Holmes admitted to stalking was not physically harmed. “You turned your aggression to that animal, and that animal didn’t deserve it. I would have given you more time on count two if I could.”

A year ago, Holmes videotaped himself repeatedly striking a gray and white pit bull in the head with a closed fist in an effort to intimidate a woman he had been stalking since December 2016, according to court documents. The video was posted on his Facebook page.

His attorney, deputy public defender Melissa Navarro, said the plea would allow Holmes to receive mental health treatment while in prison and “does not mean that we’re not taking responsibility for what he did.”

Holmes declined to address the judge during the sentencing hearing.

“This is a very difficult case,” Navarro said. “We understand that there’s a lot of public outcry. He took responsibility.”

