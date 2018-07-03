Las Vegas man gets 5 years in prison for possessing child porn

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of possessing more than 15,600 photos and dozens of videos of child pornography, federal officials announced.

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of possessing more than 15,600 photos and dozens of videos of child pornography, federal officials said.

Ryan Austin Rother, 43, was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison, and will be supervised for the rest of his life after he is released, according to a release from Nevada U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson’s office. Rother previously pleaded guilty without the benefit of a plea agreement to one count of possession of child pornography.

Rother’s wife contacted the Metropolitan Police Department in October 2016 to report child pornography she found on Rother’s computer, according to the news release. Police served a search warrant and obtained 39 devices from his home.

Investigators found 15,676 images and 40 videos of child pornography on four devices. More than 3,000 images were of infants and toddlers.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.