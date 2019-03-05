Las Vegas man gets prison for part in $200K drug deal

(Getty Images)

A 30-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison for his role in a $200,000 fentanyl sale, according to the Department of Justice.

Angel Garcia Flores pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute the synthetic opioid. His 57 months in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release, a release said.

On Jan. 30, 2018, Flores and others had agreed to sell roughly 10 pounds of fentanyl for $200,000, the release said.

“The mid-day drug sale took place at a gas station in North Las Vegas while customers were present,” the release said. “A co-conspirator gave Flores a firearm and was told to watch the other person’s back during the drug transaction.”

Archie Elmer-Lokea Gorai, named as a co-conspirator, pleaded guilty and was also sentenced to 57 months in prison.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.