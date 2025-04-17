Las Vegas man gets prison for selling guns without a federal license

A man was sentenced to federal prison for manufacturing and selling firearms without a serial number and “machine gun conversion devices” using a 3-D printer.

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for manufacturing and selling firearms without a serial number and “machine gun conversion devices” using a 3-D printer, federal prosecutors announced.

James Mosqueda began selling firearms without a Federal Firearms License in September 2023, including several privately made 9mm firearms, 68 machine gun conversion devices, 10 Glock switch machine gun conversion devices and 32 AR drop-in style machine gun conversion devices, among other weapons, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Nevada.

A machine gun conversion device converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm, prosecutors said.

Additionally, Mosqueda distributed 1,061 grams of methamphetamine, court documents said.

Mosqueda pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of dealing or manufacturing firearms without a license, one count of trafficking in firearms, one count of distribution of methamphetamine and five counts of unlawful transfer or possession of a machine gun.

