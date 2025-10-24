Las Vegas man indicted in FBI’s ‘rigged’ betting probe previously charged in Jontay Porter scandal

A second man charged in a federal probe into rigged poker and sports betting schemes involving former NBA players and members of Mafia families has ties to Las Vegas, according to court records.

Image of the computer program showing information transmitted by the rigged shuffling machine, from defendant Shane Hennen iCloud account (United States Attorney Eastern District of New York).

Image of the computer program showing information transmitted by a rigged shuffling machine, from defendant Shane Hennen iCloud account (United States Attorney Eastern District of New York).

Shane “Sugar” Hennen, of Pennsylvania and Nevada, “represented himself on Instagram as a successful sports bettor” and was involved in a fraudulent wagering scheme from December 2022 until March 2024, according to one of two New York indictments unsealed Thursday.

Hennen and several others, including retired player and coach Damon Jones and current player Terry Rozier, “participated in a scheme to defraud the betting companies by providing, obtaining and using non-public information relating to the NBA games to place and cause others to place fraudulent sports wagers for profit, and to launder the proceeds thereof,” the document said.

The other indictment, which details a separate investigation into illegal poker games, accuses Hennen of providing cheating technology to others involved in a scheme to rig the games in exchange for a share of the proceeds. NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups was also charged in this indictment.

In January, Hennen was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport after federal prosecutors accused him, in a separate case, of profiting from wagers linked to former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter’s on-court performance.

Back then, U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah ruled that pretrial release conditions were enough to ensure his attendance at future proceedings, making detention unnecessary.

According to online court records, Hennen’s case tied to Porter was closed on the same day the new betting-related indictment was filed. One of the final filings in the closed case noted that Hennen had been engaged in plea discussions that were “likely to result in the disposition of [the] case without trial.”

Hennen’s latest sports betting-related indictment names Porter as a co-conspirator, though he is not listed as a defendant.

A lawyer who previously represented Hennen could not be immediately reached for comment.

