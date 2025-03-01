Las Vegas man pleads guilty in extortion case involving California families

A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty in an extortion case involving California families.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas released the following statement:

“A Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to extortion, money laundering, stalking, and sending threatening text messages to injure and kill two people and their families in California.

“Idriss Qibaa, 28, was charged by a superseding criminal information. He pleaded guilty to one count of extortion, two counts of money laundering, one count of stalking, and two counts of interstate communications containing a threat to injure. United States District Judge Richard F. Boulware II scheduled sentencing for May 22.

According to court documents and admissions Qibaa made in court, on April 29, 2024, he threatened force and extorted $200,000 from a victim. In part of the extortion, on March 7 and 8, 2024, Qibaa obtained $63,500 worth of cryptocurrency. In June and July 2024, Qibaa engaged in online direct messages, texts, and postings, to cause substantial emotion distress to his victims. On July 19, 2024, Qibaa sent text messages containing threats to injure and kill a victim and members of the victim’s family. Later, on July 24, Qibaa sent text messages containing threats to injure and kill another victim.

At sentencing, Qibaa faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment for the extortion charge; 10 years’ imprisonment for each of the money laundering charges; five years’ imprisonment for the stalking charge; and five years’ imprisonment for each of the interstate communications containing a threat to injure charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Sue Fahami and Spencer Evans of the FBI office in Las Vegas.

The FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department investigated the case; and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada is prosecuting the case.