Las Vegas man pleads guilty in voter fraud scheme

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty this week in a fraudulent voter petition scheme, the Nevada attorney general’s office announced in Friday.

Patrick Duffy, 48, was indicted in March on 13 felony charges in connection with submitting falsified signatures on a petition that sought to get the Nevada Green Party on the general election ballot in 2016, according to the attorney general’s office.

Duffy pleaded guilty to one felony count of misconduct in signing, filing, or altering a petition.

“Protecting the integrity of the elections process from voter fraud and ensuring that the will of Nevadans is heard remains a priority for my office and this state,” Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said.

Duffy is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17.

