Las Vegas man pleads guilty to bilking Medicaid out of $13M

As part of his plea, Timothy Harron, 52, agreed to forfeit an airplane, a sports car, a pickup, land and luxury jewelry, federal authorities said.

A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to bilking North Carolina Medicaid out of $13 million, prompting the forfeiture of an airplane, a sports car, a pickup, land and luxury jewelry, federal authorities said.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina says Timothy Harron, 52, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Authorities said the guilty plea requires him to forfeit cash and luxury items.

Those belongings, according to the release, include a “British Aerospace Bae 125-800A Aircraft, a 2017 Aston Martin DB 11 sports car; a 2016 Ford F-150 Super-Crew pickup truck; real property held in the name of Assured Healthcare Systems in Hertford County, North Carolina; real property located in Charles County, Maryland; as well as various other items of designer jewelry and luxury items seized from the defendant’s penthouse condominium in Las Vegas.”

Harron admitted to conspiring with his wife, Latisha Harron, to carry out a fraud on North Carolina Medicaid through the billing of the government for fictitious home health services.

“Harron further admitted to working with his wife to launder the proceeds of the fraud into, among other things, a private jet, luxury jewelry and clothing, and properties in Ahoskie and Rich Square, North Carolina,” authorities said. “Latisha Harron has already pleaded guilty to similar charges and is awaiting sentencing.”

The DOJ said part of the scam was carried out online from the couple’s corporate office building and a penthouse condominium in Las Vegas. Timothy Harron faces the potential for years in prison.

The date Harron entered his plea and a sentencing date were not specified.

