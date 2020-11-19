Las Vegas man pleads guilty to robbing 2 mail carriers

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Rodolfo Rafael Rodriguez-Silva, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery of mail, money, or property of the United States. His sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 18, the statement said.

Rodriguez-Silva said in court that he and another person wore ski masks on Jan. 18 and robbed a mail carrier who was delivering mail. He said he intimidated the mail carrier while the other person stole the mail, according to the statement.

He robbed another mail carrier on Jan. 25, saying, “I don’t want to hurt you, get to the side of the vehicle,” while he and another person stole mail from the truck, the statement said.

