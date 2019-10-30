Las Vegas man pleads guilty to stealing Army members’ info, money

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing personal information from military members and using it to steal money.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing personal information from military members and using it to steal money, according to the Justice Department.

Fredrick Brown, 38, used his position as a civilian medical records administrator for the U.S. Army at a base in South Korea to steal the information and sell it to his co-defendant, Robert Wayne Boling, Jr., to access Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs benefits sites, a Justice Department release said.

Once on the benefits site, Brown and others allegedly stole millions of dollars from their victims’ bank accounts, as well as their benefits payments.

Brown pleaded guilty in federal court in Texas to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, the release said. He is in federal custody and faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each charge. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.