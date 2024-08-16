Las Vegas man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Californian families

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday after prosecutors said in an indictment that he sent messages threatening to kill two Californians and their families.

Idriss Qibaa, 28, was charged with two counts of interstate communications. He appeared in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler on Friday morning.

The federal statute that deals with interstate communications prohibits someone from sending threats to injure someone across state lines.

According to the criminal complaint, Qibaa had an online presence on social media and at his website Unlocked4life.com. Six victims listed in the complaint encountered Qibaa through his online profiles.

He threatened to kill his dentist, landlord, real estate agent and their loved ones, the complaint alleges.

Qibaa told Weksler in Friday’s hearing that he “partially” understands the allegations made against him in the indictment. His attorney, Benjamin Nemec, told the judge he was confident that Qibaa did understand the allegations.

Qibaa’s wife and 10-month-old daughter showed up to the hearing. After entering his plea, he made a request to the judge to hold his daughter.

“It’s the longest I’ve been away from her, please,” he said through tears. Weksler granted the request with the approval of a marshal present in court.

Qibaa embraced his wife and daughter, thanking the judge.

“You have a beautiful daughter,” she said.

Qibaa responded that he had delivered her himself.

His wife and attorney declined requests for comment.

Qibaa is scheduled for a calendar call on Sept. 10 and for trial to begin on Oct. 7.

