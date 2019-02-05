Las Vegas man receives 12-year prison term in child porn case

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing more than 400 images and 22 videos of child pornography.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing more than 400 images and 22 videos of child pornography.

Adam Burley, 26, must undergo lifetime supervision once he is released from prison, according to the sentence handed down by Senior U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson.

Prosecutors said that in July 2016, Burley uploaded eight photos of child pornography from his cellphone while in his Las Vegas apartment to a website that offers group chat rooms.

He told authorities that he uploaded child pornography to the website and received child pornography on his phone, according to a Department of Justice news release. A forensic examination of his phone revealed more than 400 sexually explicit images and videos, the release stated.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.