Las Vegas man released from prison after 22 years

DeMarlo Berry was released from state custody around 6 a.m. Friday after spending 22 years in prison for murder. Another man has confessed to the crime.

DeMarlo Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry, right, during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. At left is his attorney Samantha Wilcox. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry hugs his attorney Samantha Wilcox at a news conference at the law offices of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017. Berry was released from prison hours earlier. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Nevada Sen. Aaron D. Ford, D-Las Vegas, left, greets DeMarlo Berry at a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after Berry was exonerated in a 1994 murder. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry, right, hugs his attorney Lynn Davies following a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife, Odilia Berry, during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. At left is his attorney Samantha Wilcox. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry with his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry, center, with his attorney Samantha Wilcox, left, and his wife Odilia Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after Berry was exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry during a news conference at the law office of Eglet Prince in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017, after being exonerated in a 1994 murder. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

DeMarlo Berry was released from state custody around 6 a.m. Friday, dropped off near the downtown Parole and Probation office, alone, with no personal property other than a debit card. But for the first time in 22 years, he was free.

So Berry walked to his grandmother’s house.

“It was a surreal moment,” Berry, 42, said several hours later, during a news conference with his legal team, which fought for years to prove his innocence.

Berry was released after he was exonerated earlier this week in the 1994 murder of Charles Burkes, which occurred during an armed robbery at the Carl’s Jr. in downtown Las Vegas. Since his arrest, Berry has said he was present when the robbery occurred but that another man, Steven Jackson, was guilty.

Two decades later — after a murder conviction, a written confession from Jackson, and a decision by the office of Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson to dismiss the case — Berry was released.

He returned home Friday to his wife, Odilia, a childhood friend who stayed with him for two decades. The couple wed at the prison in 2010.

“It was rough. It was hard,” said Odilia Berry, who sat next to her husband at the news conference, held at the downtown law offices of Eglet Prince. “But it’s over.”

DeMarlo Berry already has lined up a job at a barber shop, which he will start in two weeks. But first, he said, he wants to sleep and spend time with his family.

He hadn’t eaten when he appeared at the news conference Friday morning, but he said he was most looking forward to enjoying steak and french fries.

A judge dismissed the case Wednesday, after prosecutors conducted a review of the conviction and determined Berry should be released.

The review was conducted by members of the district attorney’s recently established conviction review unit, which relied heavily on new evidence produced by Berry’s defense lawyers and lawyers with the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center.

Berry said he did not have any anger about his years of incarceration.

“Forgiving is a large word,” he said. “It’s more like — I just want to continue life, have a second chance at life, take that opportunity.”

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Ferrara contributed to this story.