Las Vegas man sent to federal prison for $500K jewelry heist

A Las Vegas man convicted of stealing nearly $500,000 in cash and jewelry during an armed robbery has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison.

Joshua Sadat Washington, 38, was found guilty in March of one count each of interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and transportation of stolen goods.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey ordered Washington to pay $334,791.51 in restitution. Prosecutors said Washington’s co-defendant, Fedel Sakers, entered Alfredo’s Jewelry on south Eastern Avenue in August 2016, posing as a FedEx delivery driver. While Sakers pulled out a gun, forcing employees to the floor, Washington walked in and bound the victims’ hands with zip ties, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Washington kicked a female employee before stuffing stolen jewelry and cash in garbage bags and fleeing with Sakers, prosecutors said.

Later that month, prosecutors said, Washington tried to mail a package with the stolen jewelry to Miami, but it was opened by a mail carrier, who contacted authorities.

Additional packages were recovered in Miami in a storage locker rented by Washington.

Sakers, who is serving 16 years behind bars, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

