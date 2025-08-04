Las Vegas man sent to jail for hate crime attack on elderly neighbor

A judge ordered a 90-day jail sentence Monday for a man who admitted to committing a hate crime attack against his elderly Filipino-American neighbor.

Amadeo Quindara, who was the victim of a hate crime attack in his garage, returns to his seat after delivering his victim impact statement to the court during a hearing for Christian Lentz, who pleaded guilty to attacking Quindara, at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christian Lentz, who pleaded guilty to a hate crime attack, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christian Lentz, who was 44 when the crime occurred, pleaded guilty but mentally ill on April 21 to residential burglary motivated by bias or hatred toward the victim and abuse of an older person with death or substantial harm motivated by bias or hatred.

Along with the jail term, Lentz was ordered to serve five years probation.

Amadeo Quindara, then 75, was relaxing in his garage on May 30, 2023, when Lentz approached and “told him that he should be on a ventilator,” then returned, attacked Quindara and said, “Die, die, die,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Colleen Baharav previously said.

“You were almost successful in killing me,” Quindara previously to Lentz. “You wanted to kill me.”

Quindara’s wife found him on the floor covered in blood, according to Baharav. Quindara suffered a head laceration, a black eye, and memory loss, she said, and still feels pain.

Lentz was supposed to be sentenced in July, but the pronouncement of his sentence was delayed due to an issue with documentation for restitution.

Defense attorney Mandy McKellar has said Lentz takes full responsibility, but was “acutely psychotic” at the time of the assault and cannot remember committing it.

Lentz told Quindara and his wife to speak English after hearing the couple speaking with Filipino neighbors in Tagalog the day before the attack, Quindara previously said in an interview.

“You took away my dreams,” Quindara said to Lentz at a July hearing. “You took away my freedom. You took away the things that I earned in my life, because you didn’t like the way I look.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.