Las Vegas man sentenced after bringing gun, meth to meeting with probation officer

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to prison on Monday after bringing meth and a firearm to a meeting with his probation officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Anthony Valenzuela, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he brought meth and a firearm with him to a meeting with his probation officer. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday after bringing meth and a firearm to a meeting with his probation officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Anthony Valenzuela was on supervised release when he was caught on March 7, 2023, with a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol and “at least 150 grams but less than 500 grams” of methamphetamine in a book bag, the office said.

The firearm and meth, along with a digital scale, plastic bags and mail in a book bag, were found during a vehicle search after Valenzuela, who had been convicted of felony possession of a firearm, drove to meet with his probation officer, the office said.

In January, Valenzuela pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.