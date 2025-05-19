86°F
Courts

Las Vegas man sentenced after bringing gun, meth to meeting with probation officer

Anthony Valenzuela, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he brought meth and ...
Anthony Valenzuela, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he brought meth and a firearm with him to a meeting with his probation officer. (U.S. Attorney's Office)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2025 - 4:10 pm
 

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday after bringing meth and a firearm to a meeting with his probation officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Anthony Valenzuela was on supervised release when he was caught on March 7, 2023, with a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol and “at least 150 grams but less than 500 grams” of methamphetamine in a book bag, the office said.

The firearm and meth, along with a digital scale, plastic bags and mail in a book bag, were found during a vehicle search after Valenzuela, who had been convicted of felony possession of a firearm, drove to meet with his probation officer, the office said.

In January, Valenzuela pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

