Las Vegas man sentenced for forcing woman into prostitution

Mario Lamont Jones II, 25. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

CARSON CITY — A Las Vegas man who pleaded guilty to forcing a woman into prostitution on the Las Vegas Strip was sentenced to a prison term of 3 to 10 years, the attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said the sentencing of Mario Lamont Jones II is the first human sex trafficking conviction out of his office since the Legislature established the crime in 2013.

Jones, 25, admitted to forcing the 17-year-old victim into prostitution using threats, manipulation and control. The incidents occurred in March 2014.

A Las Vegas police child exploitation task force rescued the girl and later discovered Jones’ role in the prostitution operation.

Jones earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking. He was sentenced by Clark County District Judge Eric Johnson.

