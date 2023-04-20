64°F
Courts

Las Vegas man sentenced for mail, identity theft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2023 - 6:57 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for his part in a scheme that victimized nearly 400 people by stealing their mail, identities and money.

Nosa Frank Obayondo, 31, was sentenced in District Court on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

Obayondo was found guilty of mail theft, aggravated identity theft and using an unauthorized device in March 2022.

According to the release, between February 2017 and February 2018, Obayando and a co-defendant worked together to steal mail from victims around the country, forward it to addresses under Obayando and the co-defendant’s control, then use information in the mail to steal funds from the victims’ bank accounts.

If you suspect potential mail fraud or mail theft, contact the USPIS by calling 877-876-2455 or by making a report online at https://www.uspis.gov/report.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

