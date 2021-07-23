Las Vegas man sentenced for robbing Postal Service workers

A 21-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to two years in prison for robbing two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers, according to the Justice Department.

(Getty Images)

Rodolfo Rafael Rodriguez-Silva was sentenced to two years in federal prison and two years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II, according to a statement. In November, Rodriguez-Silva pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery of mail, money or property of the United States.

On Jan. 18, 2020, Rodriguez-Silva and another person, who were both wearing a ski mask, robbed a Postal Service carrier who was delivering mail. Rodriguez-Silva “intimidated the mail carrier” while the other person stole the mail, the statement said.

A week later, Rodriguez-Silva “accosted” another mail carrier while he was wearing a mask, while another person who was with Rodriguez-Silva stole money from the Postal Service vehicle.

