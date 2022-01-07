Las Vegas man sentenced for sexually exploiting child

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child and possession of child pornography, the Justice Department announced.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child and possession of child pornography, the Justice Department announced.

Kenneth Robison, 35, recorded a video of himself on April 9, 2020, sexually exploiting a child younger than 12, according to a news release. He then shared the video over the messaging app Kik.

Investigators also found more than 600 “items of child pornography” that Robison possessed in online cloud storage, “including a video of the sexual assault of an infant,” the release said.

In September, Robison pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware sentenced him to 15 years and 10 months in prison, the release said.

Boulware also ordered Robison to pay restitution, and he will be subject to a lifetime of supervision upon release from prison, the release said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.