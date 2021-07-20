Las Vegas man sentenced for voting twice in 2016 election

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced for voting twice in the 2016 general election, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to two years probation for voting twice in the 2016 general election, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

Craig Frank, 53, pleaded guilty in February to the felony charge and admitted to voting in both Las Vegas and Arkansas, court records show. He was indicted in August 2019 after an investigation by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

If he violates the terms of his plea agreement, he faces a year to 30 months in prison, District Judge Bita Yeager said. If he successfully completes probation, Frank can withdraw his felony plea and instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

“While voter fraud is rare, it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” state Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “This case dates back to the 2016 general election, and my office is glad to see Mr. Frank being held accountable for his actions.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.