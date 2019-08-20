Las Vegas man sentenced to 14 years for possessing illegal firearms

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, the Justice Department announced Monday.

(Getty Images)

Robert Irwin, 35, illegally possessed nine firearms in August 2017, including a stolen semi-automatic weapon, according to a department release.

Irwin pleaded guilty in January to felony possession of a firearm and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey also sentenced Irwin to five years of supervised release after prison.

