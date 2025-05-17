87°F
Courts

Las Vegas man sentenced to 49 years in prison for armed robberies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

A Las Vegas man who has prior felony convictions was sentenced to 49 years in prison for committing multiple armed robberies of businesses in Las Vegas.

From January 19, 2022, to January 25, 2022, George Perez committed seven store robberies, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement released Friday.

At all seven robberies, Perez approached the cashiers with store merchandise, pretending he was going to purchase it. At six of the seven robberies, he pointed a Taurus G2 9mm firearm at the cashiers and demanded money.

Perez has prior convictions including attempt possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; two burglaries; and possession of credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, all in Clark County, Nevada, and he is prohibited by law to possess a firearm.

In February, following a five-day trial, a jury convicted Perez of seven counts of interference with commerce by robbery, seven counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Perez was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du.

