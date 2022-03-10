53°F
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for meth, firearms charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 10:19 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in prison following his conviction for distributing methamphetamine and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey also ordered Donnell Henry to serve four months of supervised release.

Henry, 36, was convicted in August of one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Henry distributed at least 50 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 29, 2019. Three weeks later, Henry was illegally in possession of a multi-caliber pistol, which also illegally sold, the office said in a statement.

Henry has prior felony convictions in California state court for first degree burglary and for maintaining a place to sell narcotics.

His co-defendant Ozzie Morrison, pleaded guilty in May 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison on Aug. 11, 2021.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

