Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for receiving child porn

A 64-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Gavel (Thinkstock)

Clayton Call pleaded guilty in July to one count of receipt of child pornography, which also violated release conditions imposed after he was convicted of the same crime in 2007. After his previous conviction, he was sentenced to six years in prison and lifetime supervision.

A U.S. probation officer searched Call’s home and discovered nearly 140 images and videos of child pornography on his laptop, according to Call’s plea agreement.

Call’s case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

