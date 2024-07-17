108°F
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for threatening family of congressperson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 1:32 pm
 

A federal judge sentenced a 52-year-old Las Vegas man to nearly four years in prison for threatening to kill a relative of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Anthony Lewis Hamelin, also known as “Tony Hamelin,” called the spouse of a then-member of the U.S. House of Representatives on June 2, 2023, and left a voicemail threatening to kill the couple’s son, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Nevada.

He pleaded guilty on March 11 to one count of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member, and one count of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure, the release said.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro sentenced Hamelin on Tuesday to three years and 1o months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

When Hamelin left a voicemail for the representative, he said that he was “enroute to his intended victim.” He also sent text messages “stating anger and frustration with the U.S. Representative for carrying out his official duties,” according to the press release.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

