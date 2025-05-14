75°F
Courts

Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for threatening Nevada senator

John Anthony Miller, who is accused of threatening U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen with antisemitic voice ...
John Anthony Miller, who is accused of threatening U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen with antisemitic voicemails, is shown in a May 2022 arrest booking mugshot. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2025 - 5:39 pm
 

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months in prison for leaving “numerous” threatening voicemails for Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and the family members of two U.S. Senators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

John Anthony Miller was arrested in October 2023 after he left multiple voicemails at Rosen’s office, a spokesperson for the senator confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Rosen told Review-Journal after Miller’s arrest that he expressed “fully antisemitic” threats. In one voicemail, Miller said “we’re gonna finish what Hitler started,” according to court documents. Rosen is Jewish.

The attorney’s office did not share the identity of the family members of the two U.S. Senators who were also threatened.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a federal official and two counts of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member.

Sue J. Bai, head of the National Security Division, said in the news release that the threats made were “vile, dehumanizing, and shameful.”

“Today’s sentence reflects the Department’s firm resolve to holding accountable those who seek to intimidate and harm our public officials. Such threats of violence have no place in our country,” Bai said in the release.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

