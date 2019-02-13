Las Vegas man sentenced to prison in child porn case

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man who enticed an autistic girl to send him sexually explicit photographs was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison.

Fredy Hernandez-Gomez previously pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography after admitting to playing “truth or dare” with the 13-year-old girl to persuade her to send the photographs, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas.

“The defendant in this case exploited a vulnerable victim with special needs,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in the statement.

Hernandez-Gomez, 32, admitted that he began exchanging text messages with the girl in early 2017.

The girl’s parents found the text messages and contacted police. The girl later reported that Hernandez-Gomez also sexually abused her.

Hernandez-Gomez pleaded guilty in Clark County District Court to one count of attempted sexual assault with a minor and was sentenced last month to between eight and 20 years in state prison.

