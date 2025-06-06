Las Vegas man with 10 domestic violence convictions gets 7 years after meth bust

A repeat offender with a long criminal record was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Damien Patillo, 41, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. (Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man with a long and violent criminal history including 10 domestic violence convictions was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in federal prison after a jury convicted him on a meth charge, federal prosecutors said.

Damien Patillo, 41, of Las Vegas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to 84 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release after he was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

In January, a federal jury convicted Patillo after a four-day trial. He was found to have been in possession of 16 grams of pure methamphetamine in September of 2021, prosecutors said. The prosecution emphasized what they said was Patillo’s extensive criminal history, which includes 38 convictions — 10 for domestic violence — and assaults on six different women.

“The criminal background of the defendant in this case is astounding” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Buenaventura of the San Francisco Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in a press release announcing the sentencing. “Today’s sentencing ensures that a repeat offender will be taken off the streets. The Las Vegas community is now a safer place.”

Drug Enforcement Administration Deputy Special Agent in Charge Anthony Chrysanthis called methamphetamine a continuing threat to public health, adding in the announcement that “today’s sentencing serves as a stern warning to drug distributors.”

The case was investigated by the ATF and DEA, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kiebler, the Department of Justice said.

