Las Vegas man with neo-Nazi tattoos pleads guilty to murder

Bayzle Morgan appears before Judge Richard Scotti at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on July 21, 2016, left, and after a courtroom makeup artist covered his tattoos with makeup for his trial July 25, 2016, right. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

A Las Vegas felon whose neo-Nazi tattoos drew international attention pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday in the slaying of a 75-year-old woman.

Prosecutors took the death penalty off the table for 26-year-old Bayzle Morgan, but are expected to ask a judge to send him to prison for life without the possibility of parole.

Morgan, whose tattoos were covered during a 2016 robbery trial in a separate case, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

His attorney, Dayvid Figler, said he would ask that a judge sentence Morgan to a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

A swastika within a clover is permanently etched under Morgan’s left eye. The words “Most Wanted” are scrawled across his forehead, “Baby Nazi” is tattooed on the 25-year-old’s neck, and two white supremacist tattoos are located where his eyebrows should be.

Prosecutors said the slaying of 75-year-old Jean Main occurred just days before the robbery. In May 2013, Morgan broke into Main’s home in the 8000 block of Green Pasture Avenue, while she was alone, pistol-whipped her over the head so hard that the trigger guard broke into pieces, and then shot her in the back of the head. Her boyfriend found her face down in a first-floor bathroom.

