Las Vegas man with over 200 child porn photos, videos sentenced

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man who sexually abused children and had more than 200 images and videos of child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to more than 17 years in federal prison.

Danny Salzer, 53, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography.

Salzer must register as a sex offender for life, according to a news release from the Nevada U.S. attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said that in August 2017, Metropolitan Police Department detectives were given a tablet belonging to Salzer that contained sexually explicit images of three children. Two of the children told police that Salzer had sexually abused them and their siblings, according to the release. The third child was not interviewed.

Salzer later admitted that the tablet belonged to him, the release stated. Authorities found 214 images and 17 videos of child pornography of the three children and other victims on his electronic devices.

