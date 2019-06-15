Las Vegas men plead guilty for roles in stealing guns at trade show

A pair of Las Vegas men have pleaded guilty for their roles in stealing dozens of firearms from the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show earlier this year.

In this Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. Two former trade show workers have pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges following the theft of weapons from the U.S. gun industry's biggest annual convention, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Jamikko Foster, 27, and Eduardo Limon, 28, worked as forklift operators during the trade show at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said they had stolen at least 65 firearms, including machine guns and rifles, from four companies — Remington Arms, LKCI, Blaser USA and Legacy Sports International — Jan. 20-29.

Limon pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a stolen firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm, while Foster pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee and unlawful possession of a machine gun. Both men could be sentenced to time in federal prison at a hearing in September.

“Limon will seek no prison time at sentencing as he was not in possession of machine guns or other weapons of war,” defense attorney Chris Rasmussen said.

Foster’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Prosecutors have said that the men’s jobs helped facilitate the thefts, though agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosivesrapidly solved the crime.

According to the criminal complaint, the stolen weapons included: Remington machine guns, rifles and pistols; Denel Land Systems machine guns; Mauser rifles; Glock pistols; Sauer & Sohn rifles; and Advanced Armament silencers.

The Las Vegas office of the ATF was notified of the thefts and launched an investigation with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center, the complaint stated.

Silencers and machine guns must be registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to the complaint.

SHOT Show organizers require licensees to remove firing pins from all displayed weapons before the firearms enter the convention center, the complaint stated, meaning the guns would need to be modified before they could shoot.

Authorities traced the weapons to the apartments of Foster and Limon, noting in the complaint that neither had any weapons registered.

