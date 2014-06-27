Las Vegas police, man exchange gunfire after traffic stop

The Metro police cruiser involved in an officer-involved shooting, left, is seen near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Marion Drive in northeast Las Vegas Friday morning, June 27, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect's vehicle involved in an officer-involved shooting with Metro is seen near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Marion Drive in northeast Las Vegas Friday morning, June 27, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attempted traffic stop turned into a shootout between a man and police Thursday night, Las Vegas police said. No one was wounded by gunfire.

An officer tried to pull over a man who was driving near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard about 10:46 p.m., Lt. John Liberty said. It led to a foot chase and an exchange of gunfire between the man and police before the man went in a house, police said.

Police said that they tried to get the man to surrender before they sent in a police canine to get him. He was arrested soon after.

The shooter, who police say has an extensive criminal record, was taken to University Medical Center where he is recovering from bite wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reporter Ricardo Torres contributed to this story.

