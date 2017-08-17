Las Vegas police officer charged in child porn case has died

A Las Vegas police officer who was arrested last year on child pornography charges has died, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Ruben Delgadillo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ruben Delgadillo was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in August 2016 on five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

A complaint, filed later that month in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, charged Delgadillo with one count of receiving child pornography. Federal court records show that Delgadillo was out of custody when he pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

Sentencing was scheduled for July 25, but defense attorney Joshua Tomsheck filed a request on July 24 to continue the hearing. Prosecutors had stipulated to the delay.

“The Defendant has numerous additional questions and concerns about the presentence investigation report and impending sentencing which require clarification prior to hearing,” according to the stipulation.

Court minutes from the following day show that Delgadillo was not present, and a prosecutor asked for a status hearing “in order to get a death certificate and formally file a Motion to Dismiss.” The status hearing was set for Aug. 29.

Reached Wednesday evening, Tomsheck confirmed that his client had died, but the attorney provided no other details.

Delgadillo joined the Metropolitan Police Department in July 2015 and was assigned to the community policing division in the northwest area substation.

